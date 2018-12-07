Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 7 December 2018
Ecclesiastical's 12 Days of Giving campaign
Ecclesiastical to give £10k a day for 12 days of Christmas

Insurance company Ecclesiastical is giving £1,000 to 10 different charities each day for 12 days in the run-up to . From 6 to 21 December they will give a total of £120,000 to 120 charities.

To be in with a chance, you simply have to nominate a charity on a very brief nomination form.

Ecclesiastical is owned by a charity and is “the only financial services group that exists to give its profits to charity”.

You might recall that it offered similar donations a year ago to celebrate its 130th anniversary. 130 charities benefited from donations.

 

How to nominate

You can nominate any UK or Irish registered charity. Nominations will remain open until 12 midnight the day before each draw. You only have to nominate once to be considered for all the daily donations: those charities not drawn are carried over to the next.

The more nominations a charity receives, the greater the chance of them winning. But charities are drawn at random, so it is not the charities with the most nominations that will win.

 

First winners

Winners of the £1,000 donations on the first day were:

  • Oldies Club
  • Phoenix French bulldog rescue
  • Listening Post Counselling
  • Serbia’s Forgotten Paws
  • Home-Start Arun

Ecclesiastical achieved its commitment to give £50 million to good causes in 2016. This seasonal campaign is part of its efforts to reach its new target of giving a further £100 million by 2020.

 

 

 

 

