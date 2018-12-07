£1m funding available for community groups’ ‘pocket parks’

The government is making £1 million available to community groups seeking funding to create or develop ‘pocket parks’.

Pocket parks, it says, are ‘small plots of land, often about the size of a tennis court, and mostly seen in urban spaces. They provide a green oasis, which can help improve the physical and mental health of the communities using them.’ They are defined as a piece of land of up to 0.4 hectares.

The first pocket parks programme launched in 2016, when 87 community groups received funding to transform urban spaces from a £1.5m fund.

Parks and Green Spaces Minister Rishi Sunak MP said:

“Green spaces offer people a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of life to relax, keep healthy, learn about nature or spend time together with loved ones. “Not all communities enjoy access to an abundance of usable space, while some existing parks might need a bit of TLC to bring them back to life. The pocket parks plus fund will help local people to create and maintain small oases that they can take pride in and benefit from for years to come.”

Grant applications for the creation of innovative as well as traditional pocket park are welcomed. Groups can apply, read the prospectus and download an application form online and should return the completed form to pocketparkplus@communities.gov.uk. Applications must be received by 5pm on Friday 25 January 2019.