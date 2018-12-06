Fathers4Justice launch charitable foundation

Campaign group Fathers4Justice is launching a charitable foundation to provide life-saving support services for separated fathers. These will include a 24/7 “national lifeline” and other social justice initiatives aimed at suicide prevention, men’s mental health, homelessness, and helping men and boys in distress.

The Fathers4Justice Foundation will be launched at ‘The Great British Superhero Banquet’ which will take place at Gibson Hall in the City of London on 19th February 2019. Superhero costumes are a signature feature of many of the group’s campaigning actions.

The banquet will feature six Michelin starred chefs including Tom Kerridge, Daniel Clifford, Glynn Purnell, James Close, Paul Ainsworth, and Michael O’Hars.

Standing Up For Fathers, Men & Boys

The F4J Foundation will use the slogan “Standing Up For Fathers, Men & Boys” to represent its focus of addressing men’s health issues.

Fathers For Justice founder Matt O’Connor explained why the group had established a charity. He said: “The unfolding men’s health crisis demands an urgent response – separated dads are three times more likely to die than mothers after separation and around 70% of non-resident fathers are now living in poverty.”

“The cancer of fatherlessness has a devastating impact on children which has led to record levels of mental health problems amongst children, and a knife crime epidemic amongst teenagers and young people in fatherless inner cities.”

He added that 12 men take their own lives every day.

He continued: “We are developing a number of social justice initiatives through the Foundation to not only change men’s lives with our campaigning work, but also save lives and improve the outcomes for fathers, men and boys.”

Tickets to the banquet launch are £200 each, including all food and wine.

The dress code is of course ‘superhero’ fancy dress.