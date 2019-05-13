Philanthropy Fortnight 2019 begins in N Ireland

Philanthropy Fortnight 2019, the annual celebration of giving in Northern Ireland, starts this week and runs until 26th May.

The programmes of events which make up Philanthropy Fortnight is a partnership between the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI), the Belfast Charitable Society and Fermanagh Trust.

Now in its seventh year, the organisations involved will share what motivates people and businesses to be generous, the wide range of causes supported by philanthropy and the tangible difference it makes to the local community.

“Enormous things are also being achieved today through Philanthropy in NI, things which simply wouldn’t happen without the generosity and involvement of local people” said Siofra Healy, Director of Philanthropy at CFNI.

“During philanthropy fortnight we want to celebrate the difference modern philanthropy is making by recognising the value of what is being achieved and highlighting the impact on local lives, she said.

“Our hope is to encourage even more philanthropy, stimulate debate about what philanthropy means and highlight the joy of giving amongst the young and the old, individuals, families and businesses,” she added.

Activity over the fortnight will include the launch of new funding opportunities, a celebration of giving by the Barbour Fund and Fermanagh will go global with the Fisher Foundation as they present 25 grants to local people working on 13 projects volunteering overseas.

“Investing in our youth is a major passion for modern day philanthropists”, said Lauri McCusker, Director of Fermanagh Trust.

We’re delighted to support @CFNIreland’s #PhilanthropyFortnight campaign, as a showcase for #corporate #philanthropy with our #socialmobility education programme with Malvern Prinary School in west #Belfast. With the head Genevieve McSorley, we aim to make a difference #LeadingNI pic.twitter.com/QEEv0KW76a — PwC_NI (@PwC_NI) May 13, 2019

During the fortnight both Enniskillen Yacht Club Charitable Trust and the Fermanagh Recreational Trust will present awards to young people whilst in Derry. The Change Something Fund panel of young people will also make decisions about how funding should be spent in their city.

Paula Reynolds, Chief Executive of Belfast Charity Society and chair of the NI Charitable Trust Group said past and present philanthropists have made a real difference in Northern Ireland and giving has always been hugely important here. As an example from history, Philanthropy Fortnight said Northern Ireland’s major hospital, the Royal Victoria, has its roots in philanthropy.

Other activities throughout the fortnight will include the release of the charitable foundations impact report, a case study of corporate philanthropy from PWC and the launch of a new fund from the Pears Foundation.