Celebs launch Giving Tuesday mission to raise over £20,000 for Make-A-Wish UK

Celebrities Binky Felstead, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and YouTube star DanTDM have launched a mission to raise over £20,000 for Make-A-Wish® UK today, on Giving Tuesday.

The stars are auctioning their favourite pre-loved items to the highest bidder on eBay from today until 29 November, with all proceeds going to the charity. The auction is to mark the release of Ralph Breaks The Internet, as well as this year’s Giving Tuesday.

In the film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, main characters Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz travel into the internet to find a new steering wheel for Vanellope’s arcade game and discover one on eBay – but they need to raise $27,001 to buy it.

Inspired by this, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Binky Felstead are auctioning their items to the highest bidder to raise a similar amount. DanTDM, who also voices eBoy in the UK version of Ralph Breaks The Internet, will be encouraging fans to donate £1 to Make-A-Wish®UK on eBay. He will personally thank everyone who donates by adding their name in the credit roll of one of his upcoming YouTube videos, to be released on 13 December.

Items include:

A one-off, bespoke corset and skirt worn in Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Get Over Me video

An embroidered blanket from Binky’s earliest days in Made In Chelsea

A dress worn by Binky on her daughter India’s first birthday party

Limited-edition t-shirts and posters featuring DanTDM as a Disney character

All items are up for auction at eBay’s Ralph Breaks the Internet shop.

In addition to this activity, Disney and eBay are donating £10,000 and £5,000 respectively to Make-A-Wish UK.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: