Google to mark anniversary with €1 million in grants

To mark Google’s 15th year in Dublin, the company is contributing €1 million to 15 organisations dedicated to tackling important social issues and creating opportunity for Dublin.

Local nonprofits and social enterprises are invited to submit innovative proposals and 15 finalists will receive €50,000 grants, training and volunteer support from Google.

The public will then have a chance to vote for their favourite idea. The winner of this public vote will receive an additional €50,000 of grant funding. Additionally, our panel of judges will select four winners from the 15 finalists, who will also receive an additional €50,000 of grant funding.

Applications to the Impact Challenge Dublin have to submitted online by 6 December and after finalists are selected there will be a public vote from 19-26 March 2019.

The online application seeks information on the impact, reach, innovation and scale of a project which could benefit from €50,000. Apart from universities and colleges, applicants can only submit one application.

Decisions on applications will be made by a high profile panel from the media, business and voluntary sector.