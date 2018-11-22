King’s Fund’s Cascading Leadership programme open for applications

The King’s Fund’s Cascading Leadership programme is now open for new applications with a deadline of 30 November.

The programme is now in its third year and offers free support, advice and training to the leaders of health and wellbeing charities from small start-ups or support groups to major national organisations. To date, it has supported 120 voluntary and community sector leaders with a further 64 places offered on the 2019 programme.

Successful applicants will be matched into pairs, with an established charity leader consultant working with a partner (a leader who is seeking support). With the programme, those providing the support are current leaders in the sector, who develop their leadership skills and receive training and supervision from The King’s Fund, while they are supporting another organisation.

There is no charge for participating on the programme, which is valued at £5,800 for each pair. It is funded by the National Lottery through the Big Lottery Fund.