2021 GSK IMPACT Awards open, offering funding and free training for health charities

The 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards are now open to applications. Winning organisations will receive core funding of up to £40,000 plus access to high quality training and development to support their leaders.

To be eligible for the awards organisations must be:

at least three years old

working in a health-related field in the UK

and have annual income between £80,000 and £2.5 million.

Up to 20 awards will be made, ranging from £3,000 to £40,000; the training and development is valued at a further £9,500. Organisations will also have a film made, receive help with press and publicity, and be given a set of promotional materials.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are judged by a panel of judges and provide national recognition for the winning charities.

Applications for the GSK IMPACT Awards 2021 are open until 14 September 2020.