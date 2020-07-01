Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2021 GSK IMPACT Awards open, offering funding and free training for health charities

Posted by on 1 July 2020 in News
The 2021 GSK IMPACT are now open to applications. Winning organisations will receive core of up to £40,000 plus access to high quality training and development to support their leaders.

To be eligible for the awards organisations must be:

  • at least three years old
  • working in a health-related field in the UK
  • and have annual income between £80,000 and £2.5 million.

Up to 20 awards will be made, ranging from £3,000 to £40,000; the training and development is valued at a further £9,500. Organisations will also have a film made, receive help with press and publicity, and be given a set of promotional materials.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are judged by a panel of judges and provide national recognition for the winning charities.

Applications for the GSK IMPACT Awards 2021 are open until 14 September 2020.

 

 

 

