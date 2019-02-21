£2million of funding available through Health Breakthrough Fund

The Peter Sowerby Foundation is seeking a project to receive up to £2m of funding as part of its Health Breakthrough funding strand.

This is the single biggest grant offered by the Foundation since it was formed in 2011.

The Peter Sowerby Foundation is seeking projects in one (or more) of the following categories:

Primary medical care and research into technologies that improve the delivery of primary care

Research undertaken by GPs

Innovation and technology to improve primary care, particularly in rural communities

Terminal care and support for those suffering terminal illnesses and research into improving delivery of care

According to the Open Call issued by the foundation: ‘Projects must be highly innovative and early stage with the potential to make a transformative impact in improving primary care and/or ‘out of hospital’ provision for patients across the UK.’

The Call is open to organisations (or consortium bids) with a turnover of £2m or over. Applications for potentially high-risk projects run by professionals with strong track records in the health sector and that are grounded in considerable external evidence are welcomed, as are projects that provide a substantial social return on investment.

David Aspinall, Chair of Trustees, commented:

“At a time of continuing funding constraint within the NHS, notwithstanding increasing investment by the Government, we are delighted to offer a significant grant to organisations with the potential to revolutionise the care of patients across the UK. “In issuing this grant, the Foundation aims to make a transformative impact for patients across the UK in partnership with an ambitious organisation. We welcome applications which share our aspirations to improve the delivery of primary care, the lifetime work of the Foundation’s founder, Dr Peter Sowerby.”

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 31 March 2019, with more details including on how to apply available on the site.