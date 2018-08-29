IoF to speak at Westminster Briefing on diversity & equality in charity sector

The Institute of Fundraising’s Chief Executive Peter Lewis and Sufina Ahmad, Chair of its Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) panel are speaking at a Westminster Briefing this morning (29 August).

The briefing, Improving Diversity & Equality in the Charity Sector, takes place in London, and features a keynote speech from the Charity Commission on improving board diversity before the IoF’s session.

In their 11.30am session, entitled Inclusive leadership within the charity sector, Lewis and Ahmad will discuss the progress of IoF’s work in this area and what is to come. This will include the steps taken since the Taken on Trust report to make trustee boards properly representative, and a discussion on tackling unconscious bias when recruiting and promoting staff to senior positions, as well as on removing perceptions of elitism and exclusivity. They will be joined by Peter Olawaye, Trustee of Leap Confronting Conflict, and Janet Thorne, CEO of Reach Volunteering.

Lewis has also written a blog providing an update on the IoF’s EDI panel work for those unable to attend the briefing.

The event also features Ruth Leonard, Chair of the Association of Volunteer Managers, speaking on volunteering and diversity, and Paula Harriott, Head of Prisoner Engagement, Prison Reform Trust and Dr Helen Timbrell, People and Organisational Development Consultant, with a session entitled Best Practice: How charities are taking steps to diversify.