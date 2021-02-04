Bates Wells publishes free guide on diversity & inclusivity best practice

Charity and non-profit specialist legal firm Bates Wells has launched Diversity in Action, a guide for charities, social enterprises and other non-profit organisations on best practice in diversity and inclusivity.

Covering a range of issues relevant to the sector, Diversity in Action provides an overview of the Equality and Diversity Act 2010, how to encourage diversity in membership charities, practical information for charities wishing to restrict services to particular groups, tips to improve diversity within an organisation, and why the principles of diversity and inclusion should be embedded within a charity’s governance.

The guide answers questions such as:

– Is discrimination ever lawful?

– Can a charity support only women and not men?

– Why doesn’t the Equality Act apply to trustees?

– Isn’t positive action discriminatory?

The guide is available on the Bates Wells website and is free for anyone to use, and comes as recent research by AECVO shows that only 9% of charity employees and 6% of CEOs are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups and that 68% of BAME charity sector employees had experienced, witnessed, or heard stories about racism in their time in the charity sector. This week has also seen Cancer Research UK launch its first EDI strategy.

Simon Steeden, partner in the charity team at Bates Wells commented:

“In response to an increasing number of client conversations around the challenges currently faced by the sector in terms of diversity, representation and inclusivity, we wanted to pull together an easy-to-use guide” says It gives specialist advice and guidance to help not-for-profits navigate the law in these areas and incorporate good practice in their organisations.”

Samara Lawrence, a solicitor at Bates Wells, who helped register Black Lives Matter UK as a Community Benefit Society last year, added: