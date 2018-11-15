£10k of design agency’s time on offer to a charity

Workplace design company Burtt-Jones & Brewer is marking its 10th anniversary by offering £10,000 of its time to one small to medium-sized charity in London.

The agency has worked with a variety of clients from banks to brand agencies, lawyers to lottery operators, insurers to investors, the Bank of England to The Treasury.

Now it aims to give practical help to one charity, “to see how we can help you enhance your workplace”.

Which charities should apply?

The company wants to work with a charity that is keen to make its workplace work by exploring new working habits. It might be looking to:

Improve collaboration within the organisation

Increase productivity

Run a series of workshops to be aware of working in different ways

Learn about Biophilic design and how this can address issues like mental health and improve wellbeing in the workplace

The selected charity will be small to medium-sized with 40+ full-time staff. It will be based in Greater London and on the London underground or overland network. It should also “be a little bit brave”.

The charity should be happy with BJ&B sharing the work it is undertaking and its outputs in public through blogs and social media.

The charitable focus of the selected charity won’t be a criterion. How will it be selected? The company’s announcement of the offer stated: “You could make us laugh, cry or just be very honest in your response to us.”

Now £13k on offer

Two other companies, Henigan Consulting Group and Sapio Research, have joined in the offer, boosting the total available to £13,000:

How to apply

To nominate your charity for this opportunity you should tag @honestdesign on Twitter or Linkedin (or both) and use the hashtag #10kforten by 29 November 2018.