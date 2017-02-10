Notts-based agency completes pro-bono campaign for CP Sport

Nottingham-based full service creative agency Michon has completed a pro-bono campaign for Cerebral Palsy Sport (CP Sport) as part of its CSR programme.

CP Sport asked Michon to develop a look for its Get Set Raise campaign that would work both online and through offline media to raise aspirations, promote inclusion and support people with cerebral palsy in participating in and enjoying sport and active recreation across the UK.

Michon started by developing a stand-alone visual identity for the campaign, using a ‘stamp’ device with the phrase “Get Set Raise” that complements CP Sport’s existing branding and works across printed materials, social media channels and online.

The look and feel of the campaign was then used to develop a downloadable toolkit that includes a fundraising guide, a sponsorship form, and a range of posters and templates for fundraisers to customise and print off.

In conjunction with Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month in March, it is hoped that Get Set Raise will help the charity reach a £10k fundraising target.

Shaun Hallam, business development and fundraising manager at CP Sport, said: