Co-op Foundation seeks organisations for youth services contracts

Co-op Foundation is inviting organisations to tender for two contracts designed to tackle youth loneliness by strengthening local youth services.

The tenders are part of the Foundation’s partnership with the Government on the Building Connections Fund enhanced Youth strand, and include:

Up to £85,000 (including VAT) to develop and support the ‘Belong’ Learning Network .

. Up to £150,000 (including VAT) to develop a suite of resources aimed at improving the capabilities of youth workers and youth organisations to tackle loneliness.

Both contracts will run to the end of March 2021. Organisations can tender for one or both of these by midday on Monday 3 December 2018. Contracts will start in January 2019.

More information about both tenders is available on the Co-op Foundation blog .

Jim Cooke, Head of the Co-op Foundation, said:

“Recent research funded by the Co-op Foundation found that 50% of youth workers believed a lack of training was a barrier to tackling loneliness. Organisations tendering for these contracts will help combat this by developing our Belong network to increase collaboration across the sector and creating free, shareable resources that will improve the capabilities of youth workers.”