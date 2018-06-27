Barnardos Ireland income holds steady as it launches new donor care programme

Barnardos in Ireland raised just over €8 million last year, roughly similar to the figure in 2016, according to their latest accounts.

The charity’s main sources of voluntary income in 2017 were donations from individuals, legacies, corporate donors, trusts and foundations. Voluntary income accounts for just under a third of Barnardos income, with the balance coming from the statutory sector.

Legacy income fell in 2017 as the 2016 figures included a large legacy of €1 million. This fall was offset in part by the growth in trusts and foundations income streams.

During 2017, committed and cash giving income continued to be the largest source of income at €3.8 million. More than 5,000 new donors joined Barnardos by signing with a monthly direct debit and the charity’s recruitment fundraising teams spoke to supporters all over the country — on streets, at home and in private site locations.

Barnardos Ireland also launched its new donor care programme called Barnardos Friendly Giants in 2017 which casts its monthly donors as the ‘heroes behind our work’. An important part of the donor care journey is delivered by the charity’s telephone team who made 43,500 calls to supporters and donors last year.

€1.5 million was raised from corporate, events and schools, including long-standing supporters such as Applegreen, Danone and Cadburys who were joined by a new partnership with Dell EMC.

Income from other trading activities increased to €1.5 million in 2017. Included in this figure is retail income of €1.1 million relating to Barnardos’ charity shops. Barnardos has seven shops nationwide, with the net contribution €0.2 million.

Total fundraising expenses last year were €4.1 million, from €3.9 million the year before. By far the largest expenditure item relates to committed giving at €1.7 million.