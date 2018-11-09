Women dominate winners of 2018 Social CEO Awards

Kate Collins, CEO of Teenage Cancer Trust, is the overall winner of this year’s Social CEOs Awards, one of 14 women in the top 25.

In addition, women won all six of the individual awards.

In total, this year’s Social CEO Awards received 132 nominations, up from 101 last year. 15 of the top 25 are new entrants, while only one charity CEO in this year’s top 30 has won every year (down from 2 last year).

The other individual award winners were:

Best leader: Caroline Price, Beat

Best trustee on social media & digital trustee: Helen Stokes-Lampard, Royal College of General Practitioners

Best rising star: Nikki Bell, BHF

Digital champion: Liz Green, YouthLink Scotland

Digital leader: Julie Dodd, Parkinson’s UK



In a piece on Civil Society about the winner, Zoe Amar, Founder of Zoe Amar Digital and Co-founder of the awards said that Teenage Cancer Trust CEO Kate Collins received praise for how her Twitter presence helps motivate her staff and shows what they are aspiring to achieve. Best Rising Star winner Nikki Bell, Relationship Manager at the British Heart Foundation was praised for her ability to inspire other fundraisers to improve their fundraising approach with social media, and for how her teachings reach the charity’s volunteers who then put good practice into their voluntary work.

There’ll be a party in the office tomorrow… Congratulations to our fab CEO & Twitter star, @KateCollinsUK! 🍾🎉 https://t.co/wepaKshoGe — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) November 7, 2018

The awards judging panel was chaired by Simon Blake, CEO of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England. The other judges were: Matt Hodson, Executive Director at NAM, Steve Ford, CEO of Parkinson’s UK, Kirsty Marrins, digital consultant, Lara Burns, CDO at Age UK and Saeed Atcha, CEO of Xplode Mag.