Women dominate winners of 2018 Social CEO Awards

Posted by on 9 November 2018 in News
Social CEOs 2018
Kate Collins, CEO of Teenage Cancer Trust, is the overall winner of this year’s Social CEOs Awards, one of 14 women in the top 25.

In addition, women won all six of the individual awards.

In total, this year’s Social CEO Awards received 132 nominations, up from 101 last year. 15 of the top 25 are new entrants, while only one charity CEO in this year’s top 30 has won every year (down from 2 last year).

The other individual award winners were:

  • Best leader: Caroline Price, Beat
  • Best trustee on & digital trustee: Helen Stokes-Lampard, Royal College of General Practitioners
  • Best rising star: Nikki Bell, BHF
  • Digital champion: Liz Green, YouthLink Scotland
  • Digital leader: Julie Dodd, Parkinson’s UK

Social CEOs 2018

 

In a piece on Civil Society about the winner, Zoe Amar, Founder of Zoe Amar Digital and Co-founder of the awards said that Teenage Cancer Trust CEO Kate Collins received praise for how her Twitter presence helps motivate her staff and shows what they are aspiring to achieve. Best Rising Star winner Nikki Bell, Relationship Manager at the British Heart Foundation was praised for her ability to inspire other fundraisers to improve their fundraising approach with social media, and for how her teachings reach the charity’s volunteers who then put good practice into their voluntary work.

 

 

The awards judging panel was chaired by Simon Blake, CEO of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England. The other judges were: Matt Hodson, Executive Director at NAM, Steve Ford, CEO of Parkinson’s UK, Kirsty Marrins, digital consultant, Lara Burns, CDO at Age UK and Saeed Atcha, CEO of Xplode Mag.

 

 

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

