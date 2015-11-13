Graphic Traffic course inspires a podcast interview

UK Fundraising’s Graphic Traffic course, which teaches fundraisers how to create and use images to support their fundraising on social media channels, has inspired a podcast interview.

Beth Brodovsky of Iris Creative in Fort Washington, Philadelphia, came across the courses and chose to feature the ideas they contain in her Driving Participation podcast series. In this she talks with marketers, fundraisers and consultants, exploring what “what is working to get people to show up, stick around and give back”.

The 45-minute conversation covers:

• Useful tools with which to track engagement online

• The best elements to include in social media images

• Ways to involve everyone in your organisation in images

• Online tools for both desktop and mobile image creation

• How creating a “postcard” can be an excellent and easy social media strategy

You can listen to the interview between Beth and Howard on iTunes or read the transcript and listen at Iris Creative.

The Graphic Traffic course ran last month and there are no dates yet for its next outing. You can find all UK Fundraising’s courses and events on Eventbrite, and the course can be run in-house.

