Irish corporate philanthropy award opens for nominations

The Community Foundation for Ireland is calling for nominations for the 2019 Corporate Philanthropist of the Year.

Individuals, organisations and charities can nominate a business which has shown a strong commitment to philanthropy and are deserving of becoming the next Corporate Philanthropist of the Year. Previous winners have included AppleGreen, Xilnix and Bord Gais which raised over €1.2 million for Focus Ireland for their work with homeless families.

Last year Norah Casey was named National Philanthropist of the Year for her significant support for a number of charities including Irish Hospice Foundation, Women’s Aid and Make A Wish Ireland.

In relation to the awards, the Community Foundation for Ireland explains what the distinctive characteristics of philanthropy are:

• Philanthropy is planned, strategic giving;

• Philanthropy focuses on the cause of a problem rather than easing the symptoms;

• Philanthropy provides financial capital to non profit organisations, not just expertise, time and engagement;

• Philanthropy focuses on outcomes and is focused on the longer term and on sustainability.

The nominations can be made by any individual, charity or community group operating in Ireland. All nominations must be submitted on the official nomination form. The awards will take place early in 2019.

Nominations forms should be returned by email before 5pm on Wednesday 28 November to Hazel Hill.