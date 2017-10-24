Irish philanthropy awards open

The nominations are now open for the 2018 Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award run by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Individuals, charities, community organisations and employee’s can nominate a corporate whose philanthropy is focused on local, regional or national projects in Ireland or overseas projects, or a mix of some or all of these. This is the 10th year of the annual Philanthropist of the Year Awards.

Last year’s winners were Maurice Healy as National Philanthropist of the Year for his significant support for a number of charities including Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI), An Cosan and Anam Cara, Applegreen as Corporate Philanthropist of the Year as they have generated over €1million in support for a number of children’s charities including Barnardos, ISPCC and Debra and SAP as International Philanthropist of the Year for their African Coding Week initiative which to date has supported over 400,000 young people in Africa.

To nominate a corporate for The Corporate Philanthropist of the Year award applicants must complete the nomination form and return by 5pm Friday 24th November 2017 to hhill@foundation.ie.

