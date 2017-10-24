Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Irish philanthropy awards open

24 October 2017
The nominations are now open for the 2018 Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award run by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Individuals, charities, community organisations and employee’s can nominate a corporate whose philanthropy is focused on local, regional or national projects in or overseas projects, or a mix of some or all of these. This is the 10th year of the annual Philanthropist of the Year .

SEE ALSO: Irish Philanthropy Awards winner calls on others to go public with their giving 

Last year’s winners were Maurice Healy as National Philanthropist of the Year for his significant support for a number of charities including Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI), An Cosan and Anam Cara, Applegreen as Corporate Philanthropist of the Year as they have generated over €1million in support for a number of children’s charities including Barnardos, ISPCC and Debra and SAP as International Philanthropist of the Year for their African Coding Week initiative which to date has supported over 400,000 young people in Africa.

To nominate a corporate for The Corporate Philanthropist of the Year award applicants must complete the nomination form and return by 5pm Friday 24th November 2017 to hhill@foundation.ie.

 

 

