Irish philanthropy award winners announced

Posted by on 21 February 2018 in News
0 Comments
The Community Foundation for has announced the winners of their annual Philanthropist of the Year .

Norah Casey is the Foundation’s National Philanthropist of the Year for her significant support for a number of charities including The Irish Hospice Foundation, Women’s Aid and Make A Wish Ireland.

 

Bord Gáis Energy won the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year award for providing funding of  €1.2m  to Focus Ireland to help with the prevention of family homelessness.

 

The Foundation says the winners, through their giving, have all made a remarkable difference in bringing about sustainable social change and giving back to their communities. 

Whilst respecting those donors who wish to remain anonymous, the Foundation says its sees the need for positive role models as a way of raising awareness of the value, impact and enjoyment of strategic giving.

 

This year’s winners join other well-known philanthropists such as Maurice Healy, Carmel and Martin Naughton, Brendan O’Carroll, Keith Duffy, Chuck Feeney’s Atlantic Philanthropies, Diageo, Vodafone Foundation, Mark FitzGerald and Declan Ryan in being awarded the accolade.

Congratulating the winners, Community Foundation for Ireland CEO Tina Roche said: “Philanthropy is from both the head and the heart; it is truly planned giving. It focuses on results, on the longer term and on the sustainable. We hope that these winners will inspire others to come forward and adopt a more strategic and sustained approach to giving”.

At the event, the Foundation also presented The Brian Wilson award for services to philanthropy to John and Bernie Gallagher for their support of the Aspire Scholarship programme in UCD.

 

 

