Disability Snowsport UK to expand after receiving biggest ever donation

Disability Snowsport UK has received its biggest ever donation in its 40-year history, which is enabling it to open a new adaptive snowsport school.

The charity received £131,000 from Crystal Ski Holidays, which will enable DSUK to establish a new adaptive snowsport school at the dry ski slope at Sandown Sports in Esher, Surrey.

A significant proportion of the donation is a result of Crystal Ski Holidays customers choosing to donate £1 whenever they have booked a ski or snowboarding holiday through Crystal’s website. This money has been topped up further through guests donating additional funds when participating in various activities during their holiday.

Chris Logan, Managing Director, Crystal Ski Holidays said:

“We’re delighted to support DSUK and to be able to help them expand their operation with the opening of the new snowsport school. A huge thank you to our customers for their generosity too. Our team is really passionate about the work DSUK does and many have spent time volunteering for the charity and seeing first-hand the support they provide.”

Peter Le Masurier, CEO at Sandown Sports said:

“I am thrilled that we are now able to offer adaptive skiing in association with DSUK at Sandown. Making sport accessible for all, lies at the heart of what we aspire to deliver.”

DSUK will be running free taster sessions at Sandown Sports for any disabled people who might be interested in skiing or snowboarding.

Main image: James North Photo