Largest UK breast cancer charities announce merger plan

Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now have announced their intention to merge into one new charity in Spring 2019.

The merger will bring together the UK’s largest breast cancer research community with its largest breast cancer support community to create a charity for everyone affected by breast cancer. It will provide specialist support and information for those living with the physical and emotional impact of breast cancer, and will also fund research to improve prevention, detection, treatment and care and campaigning for better and equal NHS services for all those affected by the disease.

Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now will continue operating as separate organisations as they prepare to merge.

The Chair of the new charity will be Jill Thompson, currently a Trustee and Treasurer for Breast Cancer Care. Delyth Morgan, currently CEO at Breast Cancer Now, will be CEO Designate for the new charity, with Samia al Qadhi to step down as Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Care on 31 March 2019.

The current Chairs of both charities, Lynne Berry, Chair of Breast Cancer Now, and Emma Burns, Chair of Breast Cancer Care, will also step down at the point of merger in April 2019.

The new Board of Trustees will consist of six trustees from each existing Board; Mark Astaire, Barbara Brown, Sonia Gayle, Marion Lewis, Andrew Moore, Trevor Powles, Adrian Harris, Sue Gallone, Ann Pickering, Chris Copeland and Pascale Alvanitakis Guely. At least one third of the new Board has a personal experience of breast cancer.

The new Senior Leadership Team will be appointed to lead the new charity in the coming months.

Jill Thompson, Trustee and Treasurer for Breast Cancer Care, and Chair of the new charity, said:

“More women are being diagnosed with breast cancer than ever before, and there are well over half-a-million people living with the devastating impact of the disease. Despite the enormous progress made by both charities, the challenge that lies ahead in breast cancer is unprecedented. This merger is a bold and exciting opportunity to rise to this challenge, together, and make a significant difference to the millions affected – providing support for today and hope for the future. “Delyth will be a tremendous CEO of the new charity. Her vast experience and passion for advocating for those affected by breast cancer, will help us drive forward the new charity’s ambition that by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live and receive the support they need to live well. Delyth will play a pivotal role in helping to define, establish, lead and inspire the vital work of the new charity and we look forward to seeing the pioneering work of the organisation under her leadership.”

Emma Burns, Chair of Breast Cancer Care, said:

“Both charities simply could not have achieved all that we have for those affected by breast cancer without the dedication and generosity of our supporters, many with experience of the devastating disease. We hope the new charity will inspire the continued, determined support we need to help people deal with the impact of breast cancer, and to fund the world-class research that will give much-needed hope for the future. “Samia al Qadhi has made an extraordinary contribution as CEO of Breast Cancer Care over the last 25 years. Thanks to her dedication, leadership and commitment to driving change for people affected by breast cancer, hundreds of thousands of women have received better care and support following the life-changing diagnosis.”

Lynne Berry, Chair of Breast Cancer Now, added:

“Merging now to create one, comprehensive charity for everyone affected by breast cancer is undeniably the right thing to do for those affected by the disease. Together, we’ll be a stronger charity to influence and drive progress further, with a united community and one clear voice for everyone affected by breast cancer, now and in the future. “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jill as Chair of the new charity. Jill brings a wealth of experience and expert leadership during this time of change, as well as determination to make a difference to the lives of those affected by breast cancer.”

Main image: Delyth Morgan and Samia al Qadhi