NISA’s MADL celebrates raising £10m for local communities

Nisa’s registered charity, Making a Difference Locally, has now raised over £10m for local communities.

As of the end of August, over £10.03m had been raised since Making a Difference Locally (MADL) was formed in 2008, while Nisa partners have supported local causes with over 10,000 donations over the last decade. A new funding model, introduced this May has also contributed to the amount raised.

Under the new model, all branded products featured on Nisa’s consumer leaflet now contribute to MADL, carrying charitable donations from the supplier. This is in addition to the funds raised in Nisa partner stores from sales of its Heritage own-label products. Stores are able to donate funds raised to a local charity or good cause of their choice within a 10-mile radius.

Nisa’s Head of Charity, Kate Carroll, said:

“We are delighted that over £10m has been raised through the charity, which we know has made a huge difference to small charities and communities across the UK and Ireland over the last ten years. Under our new funding model we are looking forward to the next £10m and the next 10 years.”

The charity also raises money through collection tins in its stores, with donations also going to local causes. These have now raised almost £35,000.

Earlier this month, it also announced the charity winners of its biggest competition to date, which has seen it award £10,000 marketing packages to ten small charities as part of this year’s 10th anniversary celebrations. The winners included George Padmore Institute, Create Paisley, and Bury Involvement Group in Mental Health.