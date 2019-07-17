Society lotteries annual sales limit to increase to £50m

The Government has confirmed that it will raise the society lotteries’ annual sales limit to £50 million, and the maximum per draw prize to £500,000.

According to the government, the new limits, which have not been increased for a decade, will help society lotteries grow, remove the need for lotteries to slow down their fundraising, and allow them to get rid of the costly bureaucracy designed to stop them breaching the current limits.

The new limits, which have not been increased for a decade, and follows last year’s consultation, which saw the government recommend a much higher £100m annual sales limit, and saw DCMS receive over 1,600 responses.

The government has also announced plans to increase the minimum age to play National Lottery games and instant scratchcard wins to 18 from its current 16 to help protect vulnerable young people. It has opened a consultation on this matter.

Minister for Sport and Civil Society Mims Davies said:

“The National Lottery raises vast sums for good causes, and society lotteries play a vital role in supporting local charities and grassroots organisations. These measures will ensure we create the best landscape so people across our communities can continue to benefit.” “We also need to make sure that the National Lottery is fair and safe. That is why we are looking to raise the minimum age for instant win games so children and young people are protected. We are open to all feedback on changes to this and all of the various lottery products.”

In addition to the above changes, the Gambling Commission plans to consult on measures to tighten the licensing framework for society lotteries, looking in particular at the information provided to players on how the proceeds of a lottery are used, including publishing breakdowns of where all money is spent, and the good causes that benefit.