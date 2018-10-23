Movember Foundation launches Business Club to boost fundraising support

The Movember Foundation is launching the Movember Business Club to encourage businesses to support the charity’s fundraising initiative, and educate more people about men’s health.

Movember Business Club aims to galvanise colleagues to take part in Movember together, and is forecast to boost the fundraising total by up to £750,000 in its first year. Over 65 businesses have already signed up to take part including; Accenture, Airbus UK, Aon, Amazon, Barclays, BP, Bupa, Deutsche Bank, Ford Motoring Company, Gillette, Google, HSBC, Kingfisher, L’Oreal, Lloyds, Oliver Wyman, Mace, Mintel, RBS, Santander, and Tesco.

There will be prizes and rewards for participating companies throughout Movember, a dedicated men’s health session to inspire, engage, and motivate colleagues, exclusive access to Movember Business Club events such as the Movember Dodgeball tournament, Corporate Fight Night, and dedicated fundraising and campaign support from Mo HQ, among other incentives.

The scheme will support the charity’s annual month-long fundraising initiative that challenges men to grow a moustache and also encourages people to raise funds through Moving for Movember; by running or walking 60 kilometres over the month, to represent the 60 men that take their own life every hour around the world. In addition, people are invited to host a Mo-ment get-together such as a dinner, sports match or shave down to raise funds for men’s health.

Michael Silberberg, Global Platforms Partnership Lead at Google said:

“Google has supported Movember around the world for many years and we are proud to be part of The Business Club this year. Our pledge to help make a change to men’s health is something we feel passionate about; plus it’s a great chance to have a bit of fun, meet colleagues and do something together across different teams. In addition to the fundraising, it’s a good opportunity to get people talking about men’s health and what we can all do to live happier, healthier, longer lives.”

Owen Sharp, CEO of Movember added:

“We set up Movember Business Club for companies that want to go the extra mile for men’s health. A host of resources and incentives will be available to engage colleagues and help teams smash their fundraising targets. With over 65 global companies signed up, we forecast the programme will help boost our fundraising total by £750,000 in its first year.”

Businesses interested in joining are invited to email businessmos@movember.com.