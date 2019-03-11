IoF & Rapidata partner to advance payment innovation in sector

The Institute of Fundraising has appointed Rapidata as its Payments Partner to help advance payment innovation in the fundraising sector.

Appointed the IoF’s Payments Partner for the next three years, Rapidata will provide support for charities, highlighting technological developments that could improve the donation experience and change the way charities accept and process payments. This will include developing new research and providing IoF members with regular updates about how the payments landscape is evolving, what this means for charitable giving and the opportunities to innovate.

Scott Gray, Head of Payments at The Access Group and chair of IoF Suppliers Forum, said:

“The way that people make payments is rapidly evolving and it is not just an opportunity, but a necessity for charities to keep pace. Technology is changing all the time and this means charities have a multitude of opportunities for accepting donations and processing transactions. We have worked alongside the IoF for many years and we are delighted to formally become their Payments Partner, working to help charities adapt and encourage innovation in the field. “Now as part of the Access Group, we look forward to bringing greater depths of knowledge and research to enrich the fundraising community about how they can make the most of the payment revolution that is occurring and change in donor expectations.”

Adam Bryan, Director of Innovation at the IoF, said: