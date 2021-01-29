CRMs: books on fundraising CRMs and data

This month’s CRM focus has featured a range of advice and information available online. Now it’s time to share a list of books that give you advice and information on choosing and using CRMs and on the related issues of data and supporter communications.

As always with a list, we’re confident that we’ve missed out some really useful titles. Let us know in the comments below other books that would complement this list.

Fundraising CRMs

102 More In-Depth Tips on How to Buy Fundraising Software & Charity CRM Systems

by Ivan Wainwright

2015



The Complete Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Handbook

by Peter Flory

2013





More general CRM books

CRM for Dummies

by Lars Helgeson

2017

Donors

How to Love Your Donors

by Stephen Pidgeon

2015

Joe Saxton, Driver of Ideas, nfpSynergy says: “Stephen Pidgeon’s book is a high octane-fuelled read of the highest order. If reading this book doesn’t make you shout ‘Yes, yes, yes’ on one page and snort with outrage on the next, I will be very surprised.”

Philanthropy Revolution: How to Inspire Donors, Build Relationships and Make a Difference

by Lisa Greer and Larissa Kostoff





Digital fundraising

Lots of charity fundraising peers in Canada working on websites this year, I’m proud to know and have worked with @brockwarner on integrating gift planning for websites… pick up his book! https://t.co/7Evm5N8F6Y pic.twitter.com/lX0kHslyE4 — Paul Nazareth (@UinvitedU) January 15, 2021

Fundraising data

Data Protection: for voluntary organisations

by Paul Ticher

2021

GDPR for Charitable Organisations

by Andrew Denley and Brian Hitchens

2020





Data Feminism

by Catherine Dinazio and Lauren F Klein

2020



