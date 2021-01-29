CRMs: books on fundraising CRMs and data

This month’s CRM focus has featured a range of advice and information available online. Now it’s time to share a list of books that give you advice and information on choosing and using CRMs and on the related issues of data and supporter communications.
As always with a list, we’re confident that we’ve missed out some really useful titles. Let us know in the comments below other books that would complement this list.
Fundraising CRMs
102 More In-Depth Tips on How to Buy Fundraising Software & Charity CRM Systems
by Ivan Wainwright
2015
The Complete Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Handbook
by Peter Flory
2013
More general CRM books
CRM for Dummies
by Lars Helgeson
2017
Donors
How to Love Your Donors
by Stephen Pidgeon
2015
Joe Saxton, Driver of Ideas, nfpSynergy says: “Stephen Pidgeon’s book is a high octane-fuelled read of the highest order. If reading this book doesn’t make you shout ‘Yes, yes, yes’ on one page and snort with outrage on the next, I will be very surprised.”
Philanthropy Revolution: How to Inspire Donors, Build Relationships and Make a Difference
by Lisa Greer and Larissa Kostoff
Digital fundraising
Lots of charity fundraising peers in Canada working on websites this year, I’m proud to know and have worked with @brockwarner on integrating gift planning for websites… pick up his book! https://t.co/7Evm5N8F6Y pic.twitter.com/lX0kHslyE4
— Paul Nazareth (@UinvitedU) January 15, 2021
Fundraising data
Data Protection: for voluntary organisations
by Paul Ticher
2021
GDPR for Charitable Organisations
by Andrew Denley and Brian Hitchens
2020
Data Feminism
by Catherine Dinazio and Lauren F Klein
2020
