Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

CRMs: books on fundraising CRMs and data

Posted by on 29 January 2021 in News
0 Comments
CRMs: books on fundraising CRMs and data

This month’s focus has featured a range of advice and information available online. Now it’s time to share a list of books that give you advice and information on choosing and using CRMs and on the related issues of and supporter communications.

As always with a list, we’re confident that we’ve missed out some really useful titles. Let us know in the comments below other books that would complement this list.

 

Fundraising CRMs

102 More In-Depth Tips on How to Buy Fundraising Software & Charity CRM Systems

by Ivan Wainwright
2015

 

The Complete Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Handbook

by Peter Flory
2013


 

More general CRM books

CRM for Dummies

by Lars Helgeson
2017

 

Donors

 

How to Love Your Donors

by Stephen Pidgeon
2015

Joe Saxton, Driver of Ideas, nfpSynergy says: “Stephen Pidgeon’s book is a high octane-fuelled read of the highest order. If reading this book doesn’t make you shout ‘Yes, yes, yes’ on one page and snort with outrage on the next, I will be very surprised.”

 

Philanthropy Revolution: How to Inspire Donors, Build Relationships and Make a Difference

by Lisa Greer and Larissa Kostoff 

 


 

Digital fundraising

 

 

Fundraising data

Data Protection: for voluntary organisations

by Paul Ticher
2021

GDPR for Charitable Organisations

by Andrew Denley and Brian Hitchens
2020

 

 

Data Feminism

by Catherine Dinazio and Lauren F Klein
2020
 

 

Search for these and other books on bookshop.org:

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.org.uk. Research massive growth in giving.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />