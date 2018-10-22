Social Misfits Media joins The Brewery Group

Social media and digital agency Social Misfits Media has become the tenth brand in The Brewery Group, the parent company of global communications agency freuds.

Founded by social entrepreneur and CEO Carlos Miranda in 2012, Social Misfits Media’s clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Amnesty International and Lumos. It offers four core services, including bespoke training and workshops, community management, social diagnostics and digital blueprint strategies.

It is also part of a network of organisations that support the social good sector, with sister companies I.G. Advisors and Lightful providing a range of solutions from developing strategy around fundraising, philanthropy and corporate impact, to smart tools for social media management.

Social Misfits Media becoming part of The Brewery will allow the group to continue to help businesses, brands and NGOs communicate about social impact issues.

Carlos Miranda, CEO of Social Misfits Media, said:

“We’re extremely passionate about business with purpose. From our start, we’re been driven by a determination to help charities and businesses use social media and digital to drive positive and tangible social impact. The Brewery has amazing credentials in this space, and we’re truly excited about joining the group, combining our expertise, and working closely together on a range of important social and environmental projects.”

Arlo Brady, CEO of The Brewery, said:

“Carlos and his team are truly impressive in their zeal and smart strategies for maximising social good through innovative use of social media. We wanted Social Misfits Media to be a part of our family at The Brewery and are delighted to have brought the team into the fold and take on our 10th brand.”

Aside from freuds, The Brewery’s other companies include US-based tech PR agency Brew, creative agency Proud Robinson & Partners, Atomized Studios, talent agency Procure Worldwide, insight division Republic, branding agency freuds Branded, freuds Film and freuds Accelerator.

Main image: (L-R) Carlos Miranda, CEO of Social Misfits Media and Arlo Brady, CEO of The Brewery.