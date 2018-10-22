Finalists for JustGiving Charity of the Year Award announced

International Animal Rescue, British Hen Welfare Trust, and Reverse Rett are the three charities in the running for this year’s JustGiving Charity of the Year award.

JustGiving’s awards will be held at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 20 November. 30,000 individuals voted this year, with the award category open to all UK charities. The JustGiving Awards celebrate individuals, charities and teams who have used JustGiving in the last 12 months.

There are a total of nine award categories, which are: Charity of the Year, Endurance Fundraiser of the Year, Creative Fundraiser of the Year, Change Maker of the Year, Fundraising Team of the Year, Young Fundraiser of the Year, Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year, Crowdfunder of the Year and Outstanding Commitment of the Year. From these, there are 27 finalists.

Keith Williams, General Manager UK and Ireland, JustGiving, said:

“The finalists show just how diverse and vibrant our sector is, each representing unique causes, values and ranging in size and focus. They really demonstrate the wide reach of the incredible and inspiring causes on JustGiving. And the diverse level of consumer support that exists for charities and individuals trying to make a positive difference in the world. The thousands of people who have voted for these charities is a testament to their belief, passion and desire to achieve something bigger than themselves.”

Jane Howorth, Company Founder, British Hen Welfare Trust, (main image) said:

“The whole team at Hen Central are simply delighted at being shortlisted for the JustGiving Charity of the award. To have got this far is a testament to our wonderful supporters who take on all sorts of weird and wacky fundraisers in the name of hen welfare. Whether it’s abseiling down a water tower or running a 153-mile race in Greece, we are immensely proud of each and every person who raises funds to help save more hens from slaughter. We’ve now got our fingers firmly crossed for the win on 20 November!”

Last year’s awards saw the category won by Alzheimer’s Society.