Global standards on exploitation & abuse prevention adopted at Safeguarding Summit

More than 500 delegates attended the International Safeguarding Summit, held in London yesterday (18 October), which saw major international donors adopt global standards on sexual exploitation and abuse prevention.

Attendees included representatives from the United Nations, World Bank Group, international financial institutions, research organisations, and NGOs, as well as people who have suffered from abuse and exploitation.

Major international donors, including DFID and covering 90% of global aid, agreed to sign up to the global standards covering ethical behaviour, recruitment and complaints processes and aimed at stopping sexual predators abusing vulnerable people around the world. The standards will be backed up by stronger due diligence processes, better project monitoring, and tougher language in funding agreements.

They will also publish relevant information about allegations and confirmed cases and will be subject to regular independent review by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The commitments announced by different groups representing the sector focused on four key themes:

preventing sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment from happening in the first place

pledging to listen to those who have been affected

removing and addressing barriers to reporting sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment

learning more quickly in future, as new evidence and opportunities emerge

DFID also committed £20 million in research funding to help improve understanding of the risks people affected by conflict face, including those subjected to sexual exploitation, and announced a pilot with Interpol to help stop sexual predators from moving between aid agencies, and a passport system to prove aid workers’ identities.

Other commitments made by those present included:

a new Disclosure of Misconduct Scheme which will prevent known perpetrators moving around undetected – at least 15 organisations have signed up to this so far, amounting to approximately 50,000 staff worldwide

the Disasters Emergency Committee announcing the launch of shared reporting hotlines for raising concerns in future emergencies, along with a review of how they respond to community feedback, including in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

all donors and other participants committing to having at least one named senior level champion accountable for work on safeguarding issues and to encourage annual discussions at board level.

Following the Summit, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: