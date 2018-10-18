Bond to launch document detailing UK NGOs’ safeguarding commitment at International Summit

UK NGOs will commit to working together today to tackle sexual exploitation, abuse and sexual harassment in the aid and development sector at the UK International Safeguarding Summit.

Bond, the UK network of international development NGOs, is to publish a document this afternoon (18 October), The UK NGO’s Commitment to Change in Safeguarding, detailing how the sector will work to this end. It pulls together seven months of work by its members to identify the best examples of safeguarding and child protection policies and practices from both the aid and humanitarian sector, as well as across the UK domestic sector.

It also aims to demonstrates how the NGO sector will drive forward consistency and leadership on safeguarding to ensure that everyone works together to protect people from sexual exploitation, abuse and sexual harassment.

Within it, Bond members make 12 commitments, which will work to drive change in the following ways.

Preventing abusers from joining organisations in future. The NGO sector is building on the experience of the domestic sector and working with the UK government to establish consistent and rigorous referencing and background checks for staff.

Ensuring the sector listens to whistle-blowers and survivors and puts their safety and protection at the heart of reporting and complaints systems.

Helping NGOs act on complaints swiftly, robustly and responsibly. This will include transparency when reporting incidents to the appropriate authorities whilst ensuring they protect and support survivors and victims throughout.

Ensuring NGOs build organisational cultures that prevent abuse, embedding ethical behaviour which upholds honesty, dignity and respect for all.

Judith Brodie, Interim CEO for Bond, said: