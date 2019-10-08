NCVO launches free online safeguarding resources

To help voluntary organisations with their safeguarding, NCVO has launched a range of free online resources, including a guide for fundraising managers.

The safeguarding resources outline steps that voluntary organisations can take to prevent beneficiaries, staff and others from suffering harm, harassment, bullying, abuse and neglect. They have been developed collaboratively by an NCVO-led partnership created to deliver phase one of the Safeguarding Training Fund, which was announced in March by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Other partners include NSPCC, the Ann Craft Trust, UK Youth, Protect, Children England, Charities HR Network, the FSI, NAVCA, ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England), Action With Communities, National Adult Safeguarding Network, Third Sector Safeguarding Network and the National Youth Safeguarding Forum.

The resources are a series of specialist guides for people working in particular roles, such as CEOs, trustees, fundraisers, HR staff, PR & marketing staff and those working in voluntary sector infrastructure bodies. The resources for fundraising managers include a guide on identifying people who might be in need of safeguarding when fundraising, and one on types of fundraising and their associated risks, as well as a checklist to help fundraising managers assess their knowledge of safeguarding.

The NCVO Knowhow website acts as the main hub for the resources, and signposts to content on partner websites.

Karl Wilding, NCVO Chief Executive, said:

“There can be no higher priority for the voluntary sector than looking after the wellbeing and dignity of absolutely everyone in contact with our organisations whether our intended beneficiaries, staff or volunteers. “Safeguarding is everyone’s business – everybody working or volunteering in a voluntary organisation should understand it, even those who don’t work directly with children or adults at risk. The more that people understand their part to play in safeguarding, the more effective the whole sector’s safeguarding becomes. “Safeguarding is too important to get wrong. These resources, developed with partners who are experts in their fields, give simple advice for organisations to take the first steps to get it right. All organisations can continue to improve their safeguarding and these resources will help them on that journey.”

Sarah Atkinson, Director of Policy, Planning and Communications at the Charity Commission for England and Wales, added: