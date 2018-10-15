The Sunday Times Top Track 250 league table has recently been published, ranking Britain’s top-performing private mid-market growth companies by sales. It is the sister publication of Top Track 100, which lists Britain’s 100 private companies with the biggest sales.

To qualify for the Top Track 250 list, companies are required to have a profit margin of more than 2% in their most recent financial period.

Companies considered illegible for the list include quoted companies, subsidiaries, joint venture and consortium organisations, not-for-profit companies, co-operative societies, mutual societies, housing associations, and partnership structures.

89 companies are majority-owned by entrepreneurs or founders.

As private ownership of so many companies is included in the list, it will also be useful for major donor fundraisers.

The Sunday Times Top Track 250 league table can be downloaded as a PDF.

Fast Track also publishes a number of other lists. Check the website for all lists.