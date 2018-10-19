Lists of tech businesses

BusinessCloud has published a couple of interesting and useful looking lists – one for the UK’s top 101 tech businesses in Yorkshire and Humberside, and another for the UK’s 101 Tech businesses in Birmingham and the Midlands.

The lists feature emerging and successful technology companies from Yorkshire and Humberside as well as the Birmingham area and Midlands counties including Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire. Companies have been selected from nominations, industry consultation and BusinessCloud’s own research and are listed in alphabetical order.

By the way, if you spot an error, or you know of a company that should be included in next year’s list, email news@businesscloud.co.uk

The lists names companies, with the town or city where they are based. You can click on a hyperlink for more details of each company.

The beta version of Companies House direct is a great source for identifying company directors and shareholders.

Hopefully, the lists should prove useful starting points for local charities, and for corporate fundraisers looking to widen their portfolio of potential supporters.

Other lists published by BusinessCloud include 101 female founders of tech companies, ‘Health Tech Pioneers’ and 51 AI innovators. Check out the website for these lists and others.

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus