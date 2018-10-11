Giving Circle launches in Bath

A new Giving Circle has launched in Bath, Somerset, to engage local people in giving collectively to support their community.

The Bath Women’s Fund launched on 4 October at an event focusing on the power of women coming together to give and support others in their community. Speakers included the Chair of Bath and North East Somerset, Councillor Karen Walker, Professor Carole Mundell, Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at the University of Bath, Amy Williams MBE, Wera Hobhouse MP, and Sharron Davies MBE (pictured).

Thank you to @Wera_Hobhouse for your help in launching our new giving circle. If you live or work in B&NES and want to join, please sign up to our mailing list here: https://t.co/bTGTDbeOnG pic.twitter.com/K4mmowR49w — Bath Women's Fund (@BathWomensFund) October 9, 2018

Co-founders Emma Beeston and Isobel Michael were inspired to set up the Bath Women’s Fund by other Giving Circles. The Fund is supported by a Steering Group and St John’s Foundation in Bath.

Over 50 women attended the event, which also saw them vote on the new fund’s structure. The votes indicated that local women would like the Bath Women’s Fund to have an annual grant making theme to be chosen by the members at the start of each year and a £50 monthly giving level, with young members giving at £25 per month.

Beeston said:

“The Bath Women’s Fund is a collective response to need and the giving circle will enable donors to pool resources to create more impact together.”

Men are also welcome to get involved, and anyone interested can sign up to the mailing list.