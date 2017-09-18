New Longleigh Foundation partnership to fund youth social action projects in Dorset

Longleigh Foundation and Dorset Community Foundation (DCF) have set up the Longleigh Foundation Fund for Poole, Bournemouth and Purbeck: a joint-funding partnership to help young people in deprived areas of Dorset make a positive impact in their local neighbourhoods.

The fund will distribute £25,000 for community projects aimed at increasing youth volunteering and other social action activities such as fundraising and campaigning. The fund has been developed as part of the national #iwill campaign and will be allocated to community projects via the Youth Social Action funding programme which the Dorset Community Foundation manages on behalf of The Big Lottery Fund and the Office for Civil Society.

Longleigh Foundation is a new charity set up this year by national social housing provider Stonewater with a £1 million endowment for funding projects which help young people, the elderly, women in crisis due to domestic abuse, and residents with physical or mental disabilities. The Longleigh Foundation Fund for Poole, Bournemouth and Purbeck will also support youth projects for young people living in Stonewater housing developments in Dorset.

Jon Yates, Chief Executive of the Dorset Community Foundation. said:

“Together we can help address important local issues here in Dorset. Young people are the future of this wonderful county and by supporting their involvement in projects such as campaigning, fundraising and volunteering we are helping nurture thriving communities for years to come.”

More information about the funding available and how to apply is on the Dorset Community Foundation site.

