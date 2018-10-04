Today is Gift Aid Awareness Day

Gift Aid Awareness Day takes place today (4 October), with the aim of raising awareness among charities, staff, volunteers, donors, friends and families, and getting more people to tick the box.

The Charity Finance Group (CFG) is leading the promotion of the day, using social media and website updates. It announced back in March that it was to launch the day to encourage charities to spend time with staff and volunteers to educate them on Gift Aid and answer their questions, to enable them to spread the message.

It has also published a Gift Aid Awareness Day communications toolkit with infographics for charities to share to their social and other communication channels using the hashtag #tickthebox.

What's happening on #GiftAidAwarenessDay? We'll be sharing a load of resources for donors, volunteers & finance teams to ensure we reduce the amount of unclaimed & misclaimed funds. Keep an eye out this Thursday and #tickthebox! pic.twitter.com/BeLEi5lmyY — CharityFinanceGroup (@CFGtweets) October 3, 2018

Through the toolkit, which contains logos, infographics, and suggested tweets, it is encouraging charities to talk to their donors about Gift Aid. There is also an FAQ sheet to help charities educate their organisation and volunteers, which explains how Gift Aid works, and HMRC’s Gift Aid declaration forms to enable charities to ensure they collect all the necessary information from donors to claim.