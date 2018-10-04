Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Today is Gift Aid Awareness Day

Posted by on 4 October 2018 in News
0 Comments
gift aid
Today is Gift Aid Awareness Day

Awareness Day takes place today (4 October), with the aim of raising awareness among charities, staff, volunteers, donors, friends and families, and getting more people to tick the box. 

The Charity Finance Group (CFG) is leading the promotion of the day, using social media and website updates. It announced back in March that it was to launch the day to encourage charities to spend time with staff and volunteers to educate them on Gift Aid and answer their questions, to enable them to spread the message.

It has also published a Gift Aid Awareness Day communications toolkit with infographics for charities to share to their social and other communication channels using the hashtag #tickthebox. 

 

 

Through the toolkit, which contains logos, infographics, and suggested tweets, it is encouraging charities to talk to their donors about Gift Aid. There is also an FAQ sheet to help charities educate their organisation and volunteers, which explains how Gift Aid works, and HMRC’s Gift Aid declaration forms to enable charities to ensure they collect all the necessary information from donors to claim.

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />