Stars unite in film to launch this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign

Marking the return of the annual Stand Up To Cancer campaign, a host of stars have joined with cancer patients and survivors in a film made by Ridley Scott Associates.

The film features Liam Neeson, Michelle Dockery, Jodie Comer, Lesley Manville, and O-T Fagbenle.

The joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 is back this month, and asks people to show cancer that it is payback time. In the film, each participant stares down cancer and tells it they have had enough, and asks people to stand up to the illness with them.

Liam Neeson said:

“Everyone knows someone who’s experienced cancer – either a friend or a family member. I myself have had four relatives die from this horrible disease. You never want to see anyone go through it, but the reality is that 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime. By acting now, we’ve got a far better chance of beating this disease in the future. That’s why we’ve got to keep raising money to support the research that will save lives.”

To date, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £38 million, funding 35 trials and projects involving more than 8000 cancer patients and supporting one international Dream Team. The campaign asks people to raise funds for research in whatever way they wish, such as through a bake sale, a head shave, or gaming.