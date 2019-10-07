Stars unite in film to kick off 2019’s Stand Up to Cancer

A host of actors including Martin Freeman, Celia Imrie, Tom Felton, Noel Clarke, Neil Morrisey, Nina Sosanya and Adrian Scarborough have joined forces in a short film for Stand Up To Cancer, shot by Ridley Scott Associates.

Marking the return of the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, the film depicts the stars channelling the unpredictable behaviours of cancer to beat it at its own game.

The Stand Up to Cancer film, set to launch in cinemas from 11 October, opens with Martin Freeman swotting up on fundraising ideas late into the night. The camera then cuts from one celebrity to the next, showing Celia Imrie remembering a lost loved one, Joe Dempsie and Nina Sosanya pummelling boxing pads, Tom Felton scaling a climbing wall, Noel Clarke smashing a world record, Neil Morrissey break dancing and Adrian Scarborough dressed head to toe as a carrot, all to raise funds for cancer research.

Stand up to Cancer filming day – stills. 2019



Martin Freeman said:

“Stand Up To Cancer is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the tireless work that is being carried out by scientists across the UK every day. Research is the key to making progress, and the sooner we fund more research, the sooner we can find better treatments and cures. No one should have to go through the pain cancer brings.”

The film’s creator and director, Ridley Scott Associate Juriaan Booij said: