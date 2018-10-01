Mandy Johnson steps down as CEO of Small Charities Coalition

The CEO of the Small Charities Coalition, Mandy Johnson has announced her resignation.

A statement on Twitter at the end of last week (28 September) announced the news. Johnson has been CEO of Small Charities Coalition for just over a year.

In the statement, the organisation said:

“We thank Johnson for doing such a terrific job in raising the profile of the SCC over the past year and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

The SCC also said that it will be appointing an interim CEO as soon as possible, with Rachel Harding, its Head of Services, and Lizzie Walmsley, its Head of Communications & External Affairs to continue managing the office with the support of the Board.

Also on Twitter, Johnson said she echoed the SCC’s statement and that the small charities remained in good hands.

Just to echo the statement below, @rachelharding84, @LizzieGWalmsley and the team at @sccoalition are *very* talented people so #smallbutvital charities remain in safe hands. https://t.co/YtXnB4kBcY — Mandy Johnson (@MsMandyJ) September 28, 2018

Johnson took up the role of CEO in August 2017, replacing John Barrett who had served as Acting CEO and then CEO since 2014. She had previously worked for Change.org, Cancer Research UK, National Childbirth Trust and Marie Curie, and in 2016 she was voted in the UK’s top ten most influential people in fundraising by readers of ‘Fundraising’ Magazine.

Amongst her many achievements in the past year, last year saw Johnson speak on the need to help charities better embrace digital technology at Navca’s annual conference, in response to recommendations made in the House of Lords Select Committee’s report Stronger Charities for a Stronger Society and subsequent associated comments by Baroness Pitkeathley.

With Johnson as CEO, Christmas last year saw SCC launch its first Christmas ad to encourage the public to support smaller charities, while April 2018 saw a tweet by Johnson calling for a list of ‘brilliant speakers from the charity sector who are not white & male’ result in a list of Great Charity Speakers being crowdsourced in a weekend.

In May, Nisa’s charity Making A Difference Locally announced a partnership with SCC. Through this, Making a Difference Locally is funding a full-time administrator post at the SCC for two years to enable it to support, lobby for and raise the profile of more small charities across the UK. The new administrator also supports the MADL team in locating small charities in the communities served by Nisa retailers to assist them with community engagement and support.

Many from the industry have come forward since the statement was released to thank Johnson for her work and to wish her well in the future, including the IoF’s Peter Lewis.

Sorry to hear that Mandy. You really made an impact while you were there, raising the profile of small charities significantly. — Peter Lewis (@piterk68) September 28, 2018

Mandy, what a great opportunity for you to take the next step in your career. I'm sure @sccoalition will be very sad to lose such a brilliant ambassador for small charities across the UK – well, for the third sector in general really! #onwards! #bigshoestofill — Rachal Minchinton (@RachJM3) September 28, 2018