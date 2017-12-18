Small Charities Coalition launches first Christmas ad to encourage support for smaller organisations

Friday’s Local Charities Day saw the Small Charities Coalition launch its first ever Christmas ad asking the public to consider giving to smaller organisations this festive season.

The one-minute video shows snippets of footage from six small charities and asks the viewer to consider donating to a small charity this Christmas, rather than the bigger household names they are more likely to have heard of. The advert was first shown on the Small Charities Coalition‘s YouTube channel and then shared with its 8,700 members across the UK via email and social media.

We're asking, on behalf of those who can't afford to advertise, please donate to a small charity this #Christmas. pic.twitter.com/4D8sGsiaa0 — Small Charities Coalition (@sccoalition) December 17, 2017

The Small Charities Coalition has also warned that hundreds of its members face an uncertain future because, according to the NCVO Almanac 2017, 80% of donations go to the top 3% of the largest charities.

Mandy Johnson, Chief Executive of the Small Charities Coalition said:

“Whilst we don’t want to criticise the larger charities for the amount they spend on advertising, we felt it was important that the Small Charities Coalition does something to ensure that small charities aren’t forgotten during the festive period.”

Emily Swords, Chief Executive of Theodora Children’s Charity, one of the charities featured in the advert, commented:

“Christmas is a particularly busy time for us. With our frontline resources stretched we find it difficult to find the time to carry out extra fundraising activities to cover the additional costs that we incur. In the meantime, we know that many people will be donating to larger charities who can afford to advertise on TV or send letters asking for support.”

The advert was written, directed and produced on a pro bono basis by broadcast content and TV advertising agency, Tigervision. It is set to a piece of music composed and performed by a volunteer specifically for the ad.

