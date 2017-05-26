Mandy Johnson is new CEO at Small Charities Coalition

Small Charities Coalition has appointed Mandy Johnson as its new Chief Executive Officer. She takes up the role in August 2017, replacing John Barrett who is stepping down after having served as Acting CEO and then CEO since 2014.

Johnson brings fundraising, marketing and business development experience to the role, having worked for Change.org, Cancer Research UK, National Childbirth Trust and Marie Curie.

She also holds voluntary board roles with Mind in Mid Herts, War on Want, the Institute of Fundraising South East & London group and Charity Women.

In 2016 she was voted in the UK’s top ten most influential people in fundraising by readers of ‘Fundraising’ Magazine.

About Small Charities Coalition

Small Charities Coalition has over 7,650 members, and exists to champion all small charities, whether registered or not. It defines a small charity as one which has an annual income of less than £1 million. It collaborates with individuals and organisations in all sectors to provide small charities with support and development in the form of skill sharing, training and resources.

Mandy Johnson said of her appointment: “Small charities need an umbrella organisation which can enable them to fight their corner, offer a reassuring hand, and provide opportunities to face obstacles with a united voice.”

She described it as a delight and privilege to work for the organisation, and thanked John Barrett and his colleagues for building strong foundations.

Julia Kaufmann, Chair of SCC, added: “This is an exciting time for the charity as we enter into a new strategic review period, positioning us to respond to existing and future challenges for small charities. We are pleased Mandy will be joining us to lead this work, and are looking forward to the future under her leadership.”

Congratulations @MsMandyJ on your appointment as the new CEO of @sccoalition – looking forward to working with you! — ACEVO (@ACEVO) May 25, 2017

And our new CEO is…Mandy Johnson! Welcome on board Mandy, we look forward to working with you from August 😀 @MsMandyJ #smallcharities pic.twitter.com/VOcNJ6iDdP — Small Charities Cltn (@sccoalition) May 25, 2017

