Localgiving introduces page improvements to enhance functionality & design

Localgiving is introducing a number of improvements to give fundraisers more control over their pages and make it quicker to set them up to receive donations.
The changes will be available as of this Wednesday, 26 September, with the aim to provide a better user experience for both fundraisers and their supporters in terms of functionality and design.
The changes include:
- New design
- Quick sign up process allowing fundraisers to save and complete at any time
- Tips at each stage to help fundraisers maximise impact of their fundraising page
- Integrated social media buttons to improve communication with supporters
- Intuitive user interface and fundraiser page layout
- Ability to upload videos and up to eight images
- Ability to send updates to supporters through images and videos
- Optimised for smartphones and tablets
- Ability to choose from a range of set events or input own activity
Alex Kirillov, Head of Technology at Localgiving said:
“Localgiving always aims to be the most user friendly fundraising platform and we see these improvements as a reiteration of this ambition. We have thought hard about how to make these pages more feature rich, easier to use and more pleasing to look at from various devices, desktop to mobile. This product will give fundraisers far more control over their fundraising pages.”
