Localgiving introduces page improvements to enhance functionality & design

Localgiving is introducing a number of improvements to give fundraisers more control over their pages and make it quicker to set them up to receive donations.

The changes will be available as of this Wednesday, 26 September, with the aim to provide a better user experience for both fundraisers and their supporters in terms of functionality and design.

The changes include:

New design

Quick sign up process allowing fundraisers to save and complete at any time

Tips at each stage to help fundraisers maximise impact of their fundraising page

Integrated social media buttons to improve communication with supporters

Intuitive user interface and fundraiser page layout

Ability to upload videos and up to eight images

Ability to send updates to supporters through images and videos

Optimised for smartphones and tablets

Ability to choose from a range of set events or input own activity

Alex Kirillov, Head of Technology at Localgiving said: