Localgiving hits £20m milestone

Localgiving has now helped to raise over £20m for local charities and community groups across the UK since its 2009 launch.

In 2017, £4 million was raised on Localgiving for over 2,300 local charities and community groups, with more than 60,000 donors making over 128,000 donations through it. £240,000 in matched funding was also distributed to 1,419 Localgiving members, and 203 unrestricted grants were distributed through its Magic Little Grants programme, which opened in October 2017.

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to reach this important milestone in our journey. Local charities and community groups do a magnificent job in supporting and harnessing the power of our communities, as well as identifying and helping those most in need. We are proud to support local groups to increase their income through online channels. More than this however, we are proud to provide a platform and a voice for grassroots groups, groups who are too often undervalued despite the life-changing work they do. “Over the last year, we have developed our range of support to the local voluntary sector. Building on our regular match funding campaigns, we have launched our small grants scheme, distributing £100,000 to over 200 groups in three months, and securing a government contract to lead the delivery of online fundraising and crowdfunding support to small, local charities across England. “Starting 2018 with this milestone has not only given us great pride in our achievements to date but also energised us for the year ahead. We are hugely thankful to the 6,000+ organisations who have used our platform to raise funds to support their work.”

