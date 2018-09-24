New Vodafone award to support tech innovation for social good

Vodafone has launched a programme to support start ups and early stage ventures developing technology solutions for social good.

Vodafone Techstarter has been developed in partnership with the Vodafone Foundation and Social Tech Trust, with a £300,000 fund available for 2018.

Winning applicants will receive financial awards as well as access to industry and technology support from Vodafone and the Social Tech Trust to help them take their innovations from prototype to market readiness. This will include coaching, commercial development support, mentorship, investment and partnership advice, as well as other bespoke elements depending on requirements.

The £300,000 is to be distributed as follows:

For profit Vodafone Techstarter Award – four winners will each receive £35,000 and a 12-month programme of support and value-in-kind. Supported by Vodafone UK

Not for profit Vodafone Techstarter Award – four winners will each receive £35,000 and a 12-month programme of support and value-in-kind. Supported by the Vodafone Foundation

Vodafone Techstarter Champion’s Award – two winners, voted by Vodafone employees, will each receive £10,000

Vodafone Techstarter is open to UK-based inventors, innovators, charities, social enterprises, businesses and entrepreneurs, with prototype ideas. All applications must have a clearly defined social purpose. Applications can be submitted on the Techstarter page of the Vodafone site until 23 October 2018.

Judging will take place in December with finalists revealed in January 2019, and winners will be announced at an awards event in London the following month.

Helen Lamprell, Vodafone UK General Counsel & External Affairs Director and Vodafone Foundation Trustee, said:

“Vodafone Techstarter is a hugely exciting opportunity for industry to contribute vital support, expertise and funding to help take early stage ventures driven by social purpose from start-up to scale-up. We believe that some of the biggest challenges in society can be addressed using technology and innovation.”

Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK added: