The Good Exchange announces £8.5m to charitable causes in first two years

The Good Exchange has now dispersed a total of £8.5 million to charitable causes, it has announced on its second anniversary.

The not-for-profit online matching platform has seen a 76% year-on-year growth in grants and a 26% rise in donations made via its platform, with new applicants also up by 75%. Visitors to its site have also risen 76%.

The Good Exchange platform went live on 1 September 2016 and matches charitable local projects with funding from grant makers, donors and fundraisers. It replaced findmeagrant.org, which was Greenham Common Trust’s web platform, and is wholly owned by the Trust. It saw £4.7m distributed to good causes in its first year.

In the last 12 months, The Good Exchange has also been shortlisted for two awards: the most innovative cloud product or service in the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards and The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

It has also launched a new website, helping to drive 76% growth in visitors to the platform along with a new YouTube channel, which offers help on a range of subjects from social media training to best practice case studies.

Ed Gairdner, COO of The Good Exchange, said: