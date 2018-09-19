Cracking Charity Chat podcast launches with community fundraising chat

Charity consultant Beth Crackles has published the first episode of Cracking Charity Chat, her new podcast series on fundraising.

The series is subtitled ‘learning from the leaders’. Each episode will feature Beth chatting with senior colleagues from across the sector. From smaller, regional organisations through to large nationals, Beth and her guest will explore a specific area and share some tips and ideas for listeners to apply in their own organisations.

Introducing the first episode, Beth says: “In each podcast I aim to give real examples of how things have worked in practice, demonstrate how good leaders approach the given subject area, and provide some top tips that people can apply in their own organisation”.

In the first episode, published this week, Beth chats with Marie Peacock, Head of Income Development at the Yorkshire-wide children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, about community fundraising.

Future episodes will feature conversations with colleagues from The Children’s Society, Prostate Cancer UK, Diabetes UK and Good Innovation.

Each episode lasts just under 30 minutes long. Beth added that this makes it “ideal for listening to on your commute”.

Cracking Charity Chat is available on SoundCloud and directly from Beth’s website. She is also on Twitter.







