Comic Relief to use podcasts to reach new audiences

Comic Relief has partnered with podcast company Acast in a bid to reach and engage new audiences through podcasts.

Listeners will hear targeted messages about Comic Relief’s work powered by Acast’s advertising platform, which will be heard exclusively across Acast’s UK podcast network from November 2019.

The partnership offers the opportunity to reach millions of listeners, building awareness of the work Comic Relief supports through Acast’s UK audience whilst trialling a new way of fundraising.

Charlotte Hillenbrand, Comic Relief’s Executive Director of Digital & Innovation, said:

“Acast has a fantastic rollcall of podcasters – audio presents a unique opportunity to capture the imagination, connect listeners to stories and to move people to act. Comic Relief is excited to join the Acast family and reach new audiences with this partnership. Working with Acast is a fantastic opportunity to bring audiences closer to social change, and highlights the difference we can all make and spur people on to get involved, whether that’s donating or joining Comic Relief’s movement of determined optimists.”

Susie Warhurst, SVP of Content at Acast, said: