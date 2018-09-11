Value of gifts in wills rises over 30% in 12 months, figures show

The financial value of gifts being left to charity has increased by over 30% in the last 12 months, according to figures from Co-op Legal Services.

It recently conducted a survey into death, dying and bereavement, speaking to over 30,000 people about life planning. The findings reveal that 68% of UK adults have not yet written a will. However, among those who have put provisions in place, the Co-op Legal Services data reveals that the financial value of gifts being left to charity in wills has increased by over 30% in the last year.

Cancer, animal and poverty charities are most popular beneficiaries, with houses, land, paintings and music collections among the items left in wills to charities. While cancer charities remain at the top, animal charities are continuing to rise in popularity, with almost a quarter (23%) of all legacy gifts being given to them. According to Co-op Legal Services, this has risen by almost 10% in the last 12 months. A tenth (11%) of legacy gifts have been pledged to local causes.

This Remember A Charity Week, Co-op Legal Services is encouraging UK adults to consider legacy giving when recording their final wishes, by offering a discount of up to 20% off their will writing services through its partnership with Remember A Charity.

James Antoniou, Head of Wills for Co-op Legal Services said:

‘’There is certainly still a desire for clients to leave charitable gifts of all types in wills, for a variety of personal reasons and this is something that the charities heavily rely on. We work with a number of large and smaller charities offering affordable will writing services to their supporters to make this possible. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Remember A Charity for the sixth year running, as we continue to progress with our shared aim to make will writing and considering leaving a gift to charity the social norm.”

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, added: