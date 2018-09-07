Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

War Child campaign to receive support from two newspapers

Posted by on 7 September 2018
Children’s charity War Child will this Autumn benefit from a social awareness campaign by the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers. The ‘Learn to Live’ campaign is aiming to raise awareness of the importance of education and mental health provisions for children affected by conflict.

The campaign will twin schools in London with children in war zones across the world, with the aim of promoting empathy, understanding and support, “so that students can learn, share and advocate for change together”.

War Child works with children in war zones and is raising awareness of the need for mental health provision for children to be able to live and learn for a better future.

 

Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard and the Independent, explained: “It is a shocking fact that one in six children live in war zones… We will work to ensure access to meaningful education and mental health services. Together, we will show these children that they have not been forgotten.”

Fundraising concerts

The campaign will culminate in three nights of live music concerts at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to highlight the campaign’s key messages and raise funds for War Child.

Vanessa Kirby

Actor Vanessa Kirby has also joined the charity as Global Ambassador and is already promoting the Learn to Live campaign.

 

Rob Williams OBE, War Child UK’s CEO, said: “Children’s rights and voices are at the heart of our mission and we think that working with school children and giving them the chance to learn from each other is a brilliant way for children’s voices – so often absent from the news – to be heard and shared.”

 

 

 

