War Child campaign to receive support from two newspapers

Children’s charity War Child will this Autumn benefit from a social awareness campaign by the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers. The ‘Learn to Live’ campaign is aiming to raise awareness of the importance of education and mental health provisions for children affected by conflict.

The campaign will twin schools in London with children in war zones across the world, with the aim of promoting empathy, understanding and support, “so that students can learn, share and advocate for change together”.

War Child works with children in war zones and is raising awareness of the need for mental health provision for children to be able to live and learn for a better future.

Our #LearnToLive campaign with @EveningStandard & @Independent is live! It’s about making sure children affected by conflict have the education & mental health services they need to learn. Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/ehRcgvzdeN pic.twitter.com/YET77azdzn — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) September 6, 2018

Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard and the Independent, explained: “It is a shocking fact that one in six children live in war zones… We will work to ensure access to meaningful education and mental health services. Together, we will show these children that they have not been forgotten.”

Fundraising concerts

The campaign will culminate in three nights of live music concerts at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to highlight the campaign’s key messages and raise funds for War Child.

Vanessa Kirby

Actor Vanessa Kirby has also joined the charity as Global Ambassador and is already promoting the Learn to Live campaign.

Our new Global Ambassador is Vanessa Kirby! She visited a school for #LearnToLive our campaign w/@EveningStandard & @Independent to raise awareness of education & mental health support for children in war. And she brought a friend… #EscapeRobot More https://t.co/qnaE8QGIAQ pic.twitter.com/N5iGzzRBxr — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) September 7, 2018

Rob Williams OBE, War Child UK’s CEO, said: “Children’s rights and voices are at the heart of our mission and we think that working with school children and giving them the chance to learn from each other is a brilliant way for children’s voices – so often absent from the news – to be heard and shared.”